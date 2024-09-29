sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Nepal Floods | Burari rerun | Israel-Hezbollah War | RG Kar Case | Sunita Williams | US Elections |

Published 12:53 IST, September 29th 2024

'People Like Positive Stories' Says PM Modi as Mann Ki Baat Turns 10

PM Modi asserted on Sunday that his monthly radio broadcast Mann Ki Baat has shown that people like positive developments and inspiring and encouraging stories

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
PM Narendra Modi Mann Ki Baat
PM Modi asserted on Sunday that his monthly radio broadcast Mann Ki Baat has shown that people like positive developments and inspiring and encouraging stories | Image: ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

12:53 IST, September 29th 2024