'People Like Positive Stories' Says PM Modi as Mann Ki Baat Turns 10
PM Modi asserted on Sunday that his monthly radio broadcast Mann Ki Baat has shown that people like positive developments and inspiring and encouraging stories
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
PM Modi asserted on Sunday that his monthly radio broadcast Mann Ki Baat has shown that people like positive developments and inspiring and encouraging stories | Image: ANI
