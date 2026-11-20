As Ladakh prepares for crucial Panchayat and Municipal elections, Republic TV's Zeenat Zeeshan Fazil speaks with former LAHDC Chief Executive Councillor, Tashi Gyalson, on the battle for public trust, the BJP's development claims, demands for constitutional safeguards, boycott calls, and whether the November 21 polls will emerge as a verdict on Ladakh's post-2019 political journey.

Q: Ladakh goes to Panchayat and Municipal elections tomorrow. What kind of mood are you witnessing on the ground?

Tashi Gyalson: The atmosphere over the last few days has been very encouraging. There is visible enthusiasm among people and a strong desire to participate in this democratic exercise. I am hopeful that a large number of voters will come out tomorrow and exercise their democratic right.

Q: Will these elections be a referendum on BJP's governance since Ladakh became a Union Territory in 2019?

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Tashi Gyalson: I believe people will certainly assess the work done over the past seven years. As far as the BJP is concerned, I am confident that this election will go in our favour because people can see the changes on the ground.

BJP has delivered in seven years what Congress could not achieve in 30 to 40 years. Today, infrastructure development is visible even in remote parts of Ladakh. Basic services that were once unavailable have reached villages across the region.

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Q: What achievements do you believe will work in BJP's favour?

Tashi Gyalson: The biggest achievement has been the expansion of basic amenities. There was a time when even many urban households did not have access to tap water. Today, villages across Ladakh have tap water connections and access to clean drinking water.

Connectivity has also improved significantly. Earlier, people in far-flung areas, including Changthang, struggled with communication and remained disconnected from administrative centres. Today, telecommunication services have reached most rural areas.

People can see these developments for themselves. We made commitments based on their needs, and we have worked to fulfil them.

Q: Apex Body and Kargil Democratic Alliance argue that development alone cannot define Ladakh's identity. How do you respond?

Tashi Gyalson: I disagree with that argument. The demand for Union Territory status was raised by the people of Ladakh decades ago because the region felt neglected within the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir.

For 30 to 40 years, people struggled for UT status. The demand was not merely political; it was linked to Ladakh's development, strategic importance and unique geographical challenges.

Border villages needed infrastructure, opportunities and support. We always believed that civilians living in these villages are the second line of defence. If people migrate away because of a lack of facilities, it creates long-term challenges.

The granting of UT status in 2019 fulfilled a historic aspiration of Ladakh's people.

Q: Yet concerns over constitutional safeguards remain unresolved. Do these issues pose a challenge for the BJP?

Tashi Gyalson: Government has never opposed safeguards for Ladakh. That is precisely why the High-Powered Committee was formed and multiple rounds of discussions were held.

In my view, there is not much difference between what the government wants and what the people of Ladakh want. Unfortunately, whenever discussions move closer to a resolution, some people shift the focus and raise new issues.

The government has already provided UT status, enhanced funding, a unique reservation structure and a domicile framework suited to Ladakh. It has also indicated willingness to discuss safeguards relating to land, resources and local participation.

Q: Apex Body Leh has been staging silent protests and demanding that the judicial inquiry report into the September 2024 incident be made public. What is your stand?

Tashi Gyalson: I believe the judicial inquiry report should be made public. Sufficient time has passed and people deserve to know the findings.

There should be a detailed explanation of what happened, why it happened and the circumstances that led to the incident. We supported the demand for an inquiry and we continue to support transparency on the matter.

Q: Some organisations have issued boycott calls. Do you think they will affect voter turnout?

Tashi Gyalson: I do not think so. Democracy is strengthened through participation, not by staying away from the electoral process.

For years, some people criticised the absence of elected representatives. Now that elections are being conducted, the same process is being questioned.

People want representatives who can listen to their grievances and work on local issues. That is why I believe voters will participate despite boycott calls.

Q: Critics say November is not the right time for polls because many Ladakhis leave the region before winter.

Tashi Gyalson: Elections during winter months are not unprecedented. Assembly elections were also conducted in November and December in the past.

Schools are still functioning and winter vacations have not begun. If schools can continue their activities, there is no reason why elections cannot be held.

I also do not know the basis for claims that 25 per cent of the population is currently outside Ladakh. There is no verified data supporting such figures.

Q: Do you expect these polls to influence future discussions between Ladakh's leaders and the Centre?

Tashi Gyalson: Yes, I hope so. My expectation is that discussions will resume after the elections. The Centre has already indicated its willingness to continue dialogue.

Conversations on safeguards for land, natural resources and local participation in governance should continue. These are important issues and they deserve a constructive resolution.

Q: Finally, what message do you believe voters will send through these elections?

Tashi Gyalson: Ultimately, people will decide their own future. If Ladakh wants its developmental aspirations and political concerns to be addressed together, I believe voters have faith in the BJP's leadership.