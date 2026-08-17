'Perfect Mixture of Experienced Leaders, Energetic New Faces': Kiren Rijiju Lauds BJP's New National Team

New Delhi: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju expressed his excitement over the newly announced list of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National Team, stating that the selection reflects Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of inclusive and diverse representation.

Speaking exclusively to ANI, Rijiju highlighted the careful curation of the team, which includes members from various states, regions, and social backgrounds.

"I am very excited since the BJP National Team list was published. It feels very good because look at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision and how he builds his team. He has included every state, every region, and different sections of society. It is a perfect mixture of experienced leaders and energetic new faces. We always consider ourselves fortunate to have the opportunity to work with PM Modi," Rijiju said.

When asked about the delay in the announcement of the new office-bearers, the Union Minister clarified that the ongoing Parliament session was the primary reason for the timing.

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"No, it's not that it took too long. The situation was such that Parliament was in session, and such announcements are generally not made in the middle of it," he added.

Earlier today, the Bharatiya Janata Party unveiled the new national team, including of new, young, and experienced leaders. The party also saw women's representation.

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BL Santosh will continue in his position as National General Secretary (Organisation).

Former Amethi MP Smriti Irani, former Tripura CM Biplab Deb, Sunil Bansal, Vinod Tawde, Gajendra Patel, Satish Poonia, Harish Dwivedi and Sanjay Bhatia have been entrusted with the key responsibilities as general secretaries.

The announcement comes almost six months after Nitin Nabin became party chief.

The party has named several senior leaders as National Vice Presidents. They include former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhra Raje, former Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat, Ram Madhav, Baijyant Jay Panda, D Purandeshwari, Rekha Verma, Varshaben Narendrabhai Doshi, Bharti Pravin Pawar, Manpreet Singh Badal, Lal Singh Arya, Prof. M. Nagaraja, Prof. Tariq Mansoor and Madhuchandra Kar. Six among 13 new vice presidents are women.

Kavita Patidar - Madhya Pradesh, K. Surendran - Keralam, Dr. Bhola Singh - Uttar Pradesh, Pradip Varma - Jharkhand, Jagdish Ishwarbhai Patel - Gujarat, Sandeep Pathak - Delhi, Phangnon Konyak - Nagaland, Sangeeta Yadav - Uttar Pradesh, Anil Antony - Keralam, M. Venkateshan - Tamil Nadu, Manoj Tigga - West Bengal, Siddharth Shambhu - Bihar, Swadesh Singh - Delhi, Shri Mriganka Deo Barman - Assam, Rohan Gupta - Gujarat, Jai Prakash - Delhi have been named as National Secretaries.

Piyush Goyal has once again been entrusted with the responsibility as National Treasurer of the party.

The party has also named RS MP Tarun Chugh as the Central Office In-charge. Gujarat MP Hemang Joshi has been entrusted with the charge of the Yuva Morcha, while the Mahila Morcha will be overseen by Roop Kumari Choudhary from Chhattisgarh