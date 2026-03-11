Updated 11 March 2026 at 22:55 IST
Pet Pitbull Unleashed on Constable During Probe, Mother-Daughter Locked Themselves Inside House
- India News
- 1 min read
Bikaner: A landlady unleashed a pitbull on two female police officers in Bikaner who had arrived at the spot to investigate a case. The dog reportedly attacked the Head Constable, biting her legs and hand, and she was finally rescued at the intervention of the accompanying ASI, who took her to a government hospital.
The incident took place on March 2 at Chanakya Nagar, under the Jaynarayan Vyas Colony (JNVC) police station area of Bikaner.
ASI Sharda said that she had arrived at the residence of Manisha Modi from JNVC police station with female Head Constable Mali Jakhar (47) to investigate a complaint when the incident took place.
According to the FIR, a girl had answered the door, following which the cops asked her to call Manisha Modi. After a while, she came back with a pitbull, left it outside the main gate, and shut it. Reports indicate that the dog allegedly attacked Jakhar and injured her.
As per Jakhar's complaint, the dog was deliberately released on them so that it can obstruct police work. The police have registered a case.
Published By : Satyaki Baidya
Published On: 11 March 2026 at 22:55 IST