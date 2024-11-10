Published 14:55 IST, November 10th 2024
Petrol and Diesel Prices Remain Stable in Bhubaneswar; Cuttack Sees Little Hike
Petrol and diesel prices remained stable in the capital city of Odisha, Bhubaneswar, on Sunday.
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Image: freepik
13:34 IST, November 10th 2024