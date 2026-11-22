Indore: Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Sunday said petrol and diesel prices in India increased by only 7 per cent over a four-year reference period, compared to a 50-70 per cent surge elsewhere in the world. He attributed the difference to three central excise duty cuts and the role played by oil marketing companies.

Explaining the Centre’s measures to contain fuel prices, Puri said the central excise duty had been reduced three times since November 2021, adding that prices in India had actually decreased over the four-year reference period.

“India is a unique case globally. Thanks to the Prime Minister’s hands-on policy, the central excise duty has been reduced three times: in November 2021, May 2022, and on March 10, 2026. Prices did not rise. In fact, if you look at a four-year reference period, prices in India have actually decreased. Meanwhile, elsewhere in the world, petrol and diesel prices surged by 50–70%, whereas in India, they increased by only 7%,” Puri told reporters here.

He attributed the difference in fuel price trends to the three excise duty reductions by the Centre and the role of oil marketing companies, which he said absorbed significant losses rather than passing on the entire burden to consumers.

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“This is because the central government reduced excise duty three times, and our oil marketing companies such as BPCL, IOCL, and HPCL acted as responsible corporate citizens. They absorbed significant losses and operated at a deficit,” he said.

The Union Minister also rejected allegations of an LPG shortage, alleging that domestic LPG production had been increased from 34,000 metric tonnes per day to 55,000 metric tonnes per day, with supplies remaining uninterrupted across all 1,07,000 retail outlets.

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“Some political opponents tried to spread major rumours; during the last parliamentary session, they even greeted me carrying cutouts of gas cylinders, claiming there would be a massive shortage and that LPG cylinders would run out. There was no shortage anywhere. Furthermore, we increased our domestic LPG production from 34,000 metric tons per day to 55,000 metric tons per day. The key point is that across all 1,07,000 retail outlets, there was never any shortage; supplies never ran dry,” Puri said.

He, however, said challenges remained due to ongoing international conflicts and geopolitical tensions, expressing hope that the situation would ease and crude oil prices would decline.

“I am not speaking in the past tense, as if the matter is entirely behind us; we still face challenges. The war between Russia and Ukraine is ongoing, and there are also tensions involving Iran, the US, and Israel. We hope that these tensions subside and that the price of crude oil decreases,” he said.

As this happened, Puri also inspected a fuel pump while travelling from Indore to Ujjain. He also spoke about his personal connection with Madhya Pradesh and said his visits to the state would become more frequent following his election to the Rajya Sabha from the state.

“My family has a long-standing connection with Madhya Pradesh. Now that I have been elected to the Rajya Sabha from Madhya Pradesh, my visits here will become more frequent. My bond with Madhya Pradesh will only grow stronger,” he said.

Puri also met veteran BJP leader and former Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan at her residence in Indore along with his wife, Lakshmi.

In a post on X, Puri described Mahajan’s decades-long public life and contribution to women’s empowerment as inspiring.

“Lakshmi and I were very happy to meet veteran BJP leader and former Lok Sabha Speaker, Smt. Sumitra Mahajan Ji, at her residence in Indore today.