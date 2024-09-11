sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ NSA Doval In Russia | #JusticeforAbhaya | Mandya Clashes | Delhi Rains | Manipur Unrest | Trump vs Harris |
  • Home /
  • India News /
  • 'Petty Views, Petty Mentality:' Eknath Shinde Attacks Rahul Gandhi After Controversial Remarks In US

Published 16:55 IST, September 11th 2024

'Petty Views, Petty Mentality:' Eknath Shinde Attacks Rahul Gandhi After Controversial Remarks In US

Launching a pincer attack on Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, MaharashtraCM Eknath Shinde called out the former for his remarks made in the US.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
'Petty Views, Petty Mentality:' Eknath Shinde Attacks Rahul Gandhi After Controversial Remarks In US
'Petty Views, Petty Mentality:' Eknath Shinde Attacks Rahul Gandhi After Controversial Remarks In US | Image: Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

16:55 IST, September 11th 2024