Phone Left at Home, Murder Planned at Cafe: Ketan Agarwal Murder Accused Chetan Used Househelp’s Phone to Evade Cops

New Delhi: A deep dive into the murder of Pune-based businessman Ketan Agarwal (24) has exposed a calculated and premeditated conspiracy, according to investigators.

Police have revealed that extensive digital footprints-including detailed call records and electronic interactions-between the primary suspects, Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary, served as the smoking gun that untangled the motive behind the crime.

Sources from the Pune Rural Police have indicated that Siya and Chetan had maintained regular communication for nearly three years.

Investigators analysed a record of 2,004 calls made by the pair between January and June of this year, revealing a cumulative 238 hours of conversation over that six-month period.

Advertisement

Police sources noted that the high frequency and length of these conversations have significantly reinforced suspicions regarding the nature of the relationship between the two accused and their direct involvement in Ketan’s death, which occurred at Lohagad Fort near Lonavala on June 18.

Call records tell different story

Investigators stated that Siya and Chetan maintained consistent communication through a variety of platforms, including direct phone calls, WhatsApp calls, and FaceTime.

Advertisement

Police sources said scrutiny of call detail records revealed an unusually high volume of communication between the two.

Used house help phones

On the day of the murder, Chetan Chaudhary allegedly attempted to evade getting traced by leaving his own phone at home and instead using a house help’s device to remain in contact with Siya Goyal. Police sources also revealed that Chetan’s internet connection was turned off for the entire day on June 18, from 7:00 a.m. until 5:40 p.m.

Police scrutiny of CCTV footage further revealed that Siya and Ketan arrived at the scene 20 to 25 minutes before Chetan. Investigators believe the entire operation was meticulously planned by the pair during meetings at a local coffee shop in Pune.

Murder discussed for days

According to the probe, Siya brought Ketan to Lohagad Fort on June 18, where Chetan was already waiting. Police allege that after luring the victim to a secluded area, Chetan attacked Ketan and pushed him into a gorge.

The breakthrough in the case came after investigators reviewed CCTV footage from Lohagad Fort. According to news report, police identified a hooded man trailing Ketan and Siya shortly before the incident.

“The man was wearing shorts and a hoodie. The front of the hoodie was pulled so low that his face was obscured, and he was also wearing a headset over the hood,” an officer involved in the investigation stated.

Police noted that it was highly suspicious for an individual to be wearing a hoodie, given that the temperature at the time had reached approximately 33 degrees Celsius.

Investigators later identified the man as Chetan Chaudhary after comparing CCTV images with photographs and social media profiles.