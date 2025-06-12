10 Shocking Visuals of the Air India Plane Crash In Gujarat

Updated 12 June 2025 at 17:42 IST
Ahmedabad: Visuals have emerged of the tragic Air India flight crash near Ahmedabad. The horrible crash took place shortly after Flight AI171 headed for London’s Gatwick Airport took off from Ahmedabad’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport with 242 people onboard, including 230 passengers and 12 crew members.
The plane crashed in a residential area near the airport within five minutes of taking off and plumes of smoke could be seen at the crash site. Emergency services headed to the site.
The initial visuals showed thick smoke filling the sky, and when rescuers reached the scene, it was confirmed that the plane had crashed into the hostel building of a Medical College. Debris was scattered everywhere as the rescuers put out the flames.
Here are the visuals of the crash:
For live updates on the crash, follow our live blog: Air India Passenger Plane Crashes Near Ahmedabad Airport Live Update
Get Current Updates on Ahmedabad Plane Crash, India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published 12 June 2025 at 17:35 IST