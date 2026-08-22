Physical Boarding Pass Stamping To End at Indian Airports From September 1

New Delhi: The stamping of boarding passes for immigration clearance at Indian airports will be discontinued from September 1, officials said on Saturday, in a move aimed at making the process more convenient for passengers travelling abroad.

Officials said both electronic and physical boarding passes will continue to be accepted at immigration counters.

"E-boarding passes will also be accepted at immigration counters in addition to physical boarding passes. The stamping of boarding passes has been done away with," an official said.

The Bureau of Immigration (BOI), under the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), has communicated the decision to airport authorities, following concerns that the existing practice of physically stamping boarding passes was causing inconvenience to passengers.

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Under the revised arrangement, international travellers can present their e-boarding passes on smartphones during immigration clearance, while those carrying printed boarding passes will also be permitted to use them.

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