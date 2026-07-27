‘False & Misleading’: PIB Debunks Al Jazeera Claim, Clarifies Union Minister Was Quoting Priyanka Gandhi on Paper Leaks

New Delhi: The Press Information Bureau’s (PIB) Fact Check unit has debunked a social media claim circulated by Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish), alleging that the Union Minister stated paper leaks in competitive examinations cannot be prevented despite best efforts.

Clarifying the matter via an official statement on X, PIB Fact-Check declared the report completely false and misleading, noting that the international news outlet had misquoted the Union Minister by taking his remarks out of context.

According to the clarification released by PIB Fact-Check, the Minister never expressed personal helplessness regarding examination leaks, nor did he claim that such leaks are unpreventable.

Instead, the Minister was directly quoting Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, referencing remarks she had previously made concerning paper leak incidents in Rajasthan during the state's former administration.

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Al Jazeera English shared a post attributing the quote directly to the Union Minister as an official government admission, leading to widespread traction and debate across social media platforms.

PIB highlighted that presenting a quote from an opposition leader as the Minister's own policy stance distorted the reality of the government's position on examination integrity.

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In its official debunking post, PIB Fact-Check urged the public and media organisations to exercise caution and rely exclusively on official government communications for verified information.

"Rely only on official government sources for verified information. Help STOP misinformation," the PIB Fact-Check handle advised, encouraging citizens to report any suspicious or unverified content regarding the Central Government directly to their fact-checking portal.

The issue of competitive examination leaks has remained a key in national political discussions, with strict legislative measures and heightened security frameworks deployed to ensure transparent, tamper-proof testing processes.