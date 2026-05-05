PIB Debunks Fake Claims of India Army Entering West Bengal, Warns Pakistani Accounts are Spreading Fake News

A wave of disinformation is currently targeting West Bengal following the recent election results. Government agencies and law enforcement have moved quickly to debunk viral social media posts claiming that the Indian Army has entered Kolkata and that widespread violence is breaking out across the city.

According to the PIB Fact Check official account, these narratives are not based in reality. "Pakistani propaganda accounts are circulating a video falsely claiming that the Indian Army entered Kolkata in large numbers and was blocked by civilians," the agency stated. The debunked posts further alleged that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was injured, her residence was attacked by the CRPF, and foreign embassies were ordered to close.

The PIB confirmed the situation is fabricated, stating: "This claim is fake. These claims are part of a coordinated disinformation campaign from Pakistani propaganda networks."

Kolkata Police Warn Against Misleading Content

The Kolkata Police have also addressed the issue, sharing screenshots of the accounts responsible for the rumors. Authorities noted that unrelated videos and photos from different locations are being digitally linked to Kolkata to create a false sense of panic.

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In an official statement, the Kolkata Police wrote:

“Several misleading posts are being circulated on social media by falsely linking unrelated videos and photos from other places to Kolkata after the election results. Kolkata Police is closely monitoring such content. Strict legal action is being taken against those spreading misinformation and attempting to disturb public peace.”

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The department reassured the public that "the situation in Kolkata is fully under control" and urged citizens to refrain from sharing unverified information.

Anatomy of the Disinformation Campaign

The viral posts used "BREAKING" tags to grab attention, claiming that the public had blocked roads to stop military forces. Another post alleged that 19 people had been killed and 98 injured in clashes, specifically targeting TMC workers under the supervision of the DG CRPF.

These inflammatory claims surfaced immediately following a significant shift in the state's political landscape. In the West Bengal election, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured a landslide victory, winning 207 out of 293 seats. (Polling for the Falta seat is scheduled to be held again).