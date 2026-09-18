PIB Debunks Fake Memorandum Claiming Government Review of Teacher Eligibility Test (TET)

New Delhi: The Press Information Bureau’s Fact Check unit has declared as fake and unauthentic an office memorandum circulating online that purportedly was issued by the Department of School Education & Literacy under the Ministry of Education. The forged document claims the Central Government has proposed a comprehensive review of existing arrangements related to the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET).

In a post on X, PIB Fact Check clarified that the document is fabricated. It further stated that the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) has neither participated in any such meeting nor proposed any legislative reviews concerning teachers or the Teacher Eligibility Test.

The Teacher Eligibility Test is a mandatory qualification under the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (RTE) Act for candidates seeking teaching positions in government schools for Classes I to VIII. Claims of major policy changes or reviews of TET arrangements often circulate on social media and can create unnecessary confusion among aspirants and serving teachers.

PIB Fact Check has urged the public to flag any suspicious content related to the Central Government. Verified channels for reporting include WhatsApp at +91 8799711259 and email at factcheck@pib.gov.in.

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Citizens are advised to rely only on official websites of the Ministry of Education, NCTE, and authenticated government communications for updates on teacher recruitment and eligibility norms.

