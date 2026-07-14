PIB Fact Checks Doctored Video of PM Narendra Modi Claiming India is Second-Largest Beef Producer in New Zealand

A doctored video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has surfaced on social media, falsely claiming that he declared India the world's second-largest beef producer. The edited clip has been circulating widely online, causing widespread confusion among social media users.

However, Press Information Bureau’s (PIB) fact-checking unit has been quick to debunk the viral video, confirming that the footage and audio were deliberately altered to mislead the public.

The Source of the Original Clip

According to the PIB Fact Check, the doctored footage was taken from a genuine speech delivered by the Prime Minister at a community event in Auckland, New Zealand. In the original, unedited video, Modi was actually speaking about India's agricultural achievements.

Rather than mentioning beef, the Prime Minister was highlighting India's status as a global leader in food production.

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"Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not make any such statement," the PIB stated in its official clarification. "At the Auckland event, he actually stated that India is the world’s second-largest wheat producer."

Rising Threat of Doctored Content

The fact-checking unit shared the original, unedited video alongside the viral clip to show how the audio had been doctored, highlighting the growing challenge of deepfakes and manipulated media designed to spread misinformation across social platforms.

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