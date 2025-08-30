PIB Fact Checks False Claim Attributed To Donald Trump About Floods in Pakistan Due To India Opening Its Dams in Kashmir | Image: Screengrab, PIB Fact Check X

The Press Information Bureau (PIB) debunked a false claim attributed to United States President Donald Trump about floods in Pakistan caused by India opening its dams in Kashmir.

In a post on X, PIB Fact Check shared the artificially altered video of Trump making the claim, along with a caption: "DEEPFAKE VIDEO ALERT!"

"In an AI-generated deepfake video circulating online, US President @realDonaldTrump claims that the floods in Pakistan resulted from India opening its dams in Kashmir. The US President has made no such statement!" the PIB stated in its X post.

The government agency clarified, "The original video is from May 30, 2025, and is old and unrelated."

"Flood news (in) Pakistan. Let me tell you the truth. Nobody tells the truth like I do. The horrible floods in Pakistan, the destruction, the tragedy, it's not just climate, it's not just rain, it's India. Believe me, India opened their dams in Kashmir. Very unfair, very dangerous. They opened the gates and millions of tons of water came rushing into Pakistan through Ravi, through Chenab, through Satluj. Everybody knows it but nobody says it. I am saying it. Pakistan is suffering," Trump is heard saying in the digitally altered video.

The PIB also shared a link to the original, unedited video of Trump: https://youtu.be/dRg4VYXIP_o

The PIB issued an advisory urging people not to fall prey to false claims made using artificial intelligence (AI).

"Beware of AI-generated videos shared with the intent to cause confusion and panic," the PIB stated.

The PIB also provided contact information and encouraged people to report such videos circulating online.

"If you come across any such videos, report them to us at: +918799711259 or factcheck@pib.gov.in," the agency stated.