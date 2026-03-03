PIB Flags Fake Video of Rajnath Singh Extending Support to Israel During West Asia Conflict

PIB fact check on Tuesday debunked the digitally manipulated video of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh circulated online by Pakistani propaganda accounts, falsely claiming that he made remarks supporting Israel's attack on Iran.



The PIB fact check refuted the doctored video and shared the original clip in which Rajnath Singh is talking about a completely different topic.



PIB stated that Rajnath Singh has made no such statement In support of the conflict and urged people to be aware of the manipulated videos shared deliberately to mislead the public as part of Pakistan's ongoing misinformation campaign against India.



India has advocated peace and stability as the tensions in the West Asia region rise following the killing of the Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Syed Ali Khamenei by Israel and US.

In response, Iran retaliated by launching ballistic missiles and drones at US assets and allies across the region, including Israel, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, and Jordan, further widening the conflict in the Middle East and heightening risks for civilians and expatriates alike.



United States Central Command (CENTCOM) said that the US forces carried out sustained operations targeting key Iranian military infrastructure, including facilities linked to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

In a post on X, CENTCOM said, "U.S. forces have destroyed Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps command and control facilities, Iranian air defense capabilities, missile and drone launch sites, and military airfields during sustained operations. We will continue to take decisive action against imminent threats posed by the Iranian regime."



Separately, Al Jazeera reported that Iran claimed to have launched a "massive missile and drone" attack on the US air base in Bahrain. Iran's IRGC said it destroyed the main command building of a US air base in Bahrain during a drone and missile attack early Tuesday. It said that 20 drones and 3 missiles struck the Sheikh Isa base, also setting fuel tanks on fire.