Rs 76 Lakh For House Repair Work? Telangana Govt's Hefty Allocation For Minister Azharuddin Raises Eyebrows

Hyderabad: A political row has erupted in Telangana after the the Congress-led state government approved ₹76 lakh for repair and renovation work at an official ministerial residence allotted to Minority Welfare Minister Mohammed Azharuddin in Hyderabad’s upscale Banjara Hills.

The expenditure has been sanctioned for Minister’s Quarters No. 29. Notably, the hefty allocation comes at a time when Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has repeatedly warned about the state's fragile financial position. The renovation contrasts sharply with the state government’s claims of tight finances and delays in welfare-related payouts.

According to government sources, the building had remained unused for nearly 15 years, leading to significant deterioration. Officials said that the renovation proposal was cleared after technical assessments flagged issues such as damaged flooring, leaking roofs, worn-out electrical fittings, broken doors and windows and overall structural neglect.

The approved works reportedly include waterproofing, replacement of doors and windows, repairs to walls and floors, painting, electrical upgrades and installation of a modular kitchen.

Advertisement