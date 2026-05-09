Pic Of Vijay's Class 10 Marksheet Goes Viral As He Steps Into Tamil Nadu’s Political Spotlight

Chennai: Decades old marksheet of actor-turned-politician Vijay's Class 10 results is going viral on social media as the Thalapathy has entered the political spotlight in Tamil Nadu. After five days of struggle, Vijay has finally paved way for himself to become the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, changing the political landscape of the state.

As history unfolds in Tamil Nadu, a nostalgic image is dominating social media- the Class 10th marksheet of Thalapathy Vijay.

Decades after he completed his schooling, the marksheet has resurfaced, transforming from an old academic record into an inspirational story for millions, highlighting that early academic marks do not define a person’s ultimate destiny.

How Much Marks Did Vijay Get?

According to the viral marksheet, the TVK (Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam) chief secured a total of 711 marks out of 1100, translating to 64.6%, a first division but nowhere near a distinction. Notably, he got the lowest marks in Mathematics.

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Here is the marks he got in different subjects:

Science- 206 out of 300

Tamil- 155 out of 200

English- 133 out of 200

Social Science- 122 out of 200

Mathematics- 95 out of 200

Total- 711 out of 1100

Average Student Scripts History

Vijay, who was once an average student, has made history in Tamil Nadu,, ending the long-standing dominance of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) in the state.

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Vijay founded his political party Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) in 2024. The party made a historic debut in the April 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, shaking up the state's traditional political landscape.

TVK swept the elections, winning 108 seats out of the 234 seats in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. it emerged as the single-largest party in the state.

‘Ganit Ke Kamjor…’: Netizens React

Reacting to the marksheet of Vijay, a netizen said, “Ganit mein kamjor thee Is liye shayad 118 jutane mein itna samay lag gaya (He was weak in Maths, hence he took so much time to prove majority).” The comment referred to Vijay's struggle for five days to secure the majority mark (118 MLAs) needed to form the government in the state.

An X user wrote, "Anything is possible in this world, if one has the will-power!!"