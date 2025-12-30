Updated 30 December 2025 at 22:19 IST
Hyderabad-Bound IndiGo Flight From Kolkata Suffers Bird Hit, Makes Safe Landing
An IndiGo flight with 118 passengers on board suffered a bird hit on its way from Kolkata to Hyderabad, leading to an emergency landing of the aircraft.
Hyderabad-Bound IndiGo Flight From Kolkata Suffers Bird Hit, Makes Safe Landing | Image: ANI
Kolkata: An IndiGo flight from Kolkata to Hyderabad's Shamshabad airport suffered a bird hit on Tuesday, triggering an emergency. The pilot of the flight immediately raised an alarm and landed the aircraft safely with all 118 passengers on board.
Further details regarding the incident are awaited.
Published By : Abhishek Tiwari
Published On: 30 December 2025 at 22:19 IST