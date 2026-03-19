Pilots’ Body Flags Safety Concerns on Gulf Routes, Seeks Urgent Clarifications from DGCA Amid Iran War

New Delhi: The Airline Pilots’ Association of India has written to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), raising serious concerns over pilot safety, fatigue norms and operational risks on Gulf routes amid the ongoing US-Israel-Iran war.

In a detailed letter, ALPA India sought urgent reassurance and clarity on multiple safety measures affecting Indian flight operations, particularly those traversing sensitive airspace near the Iran.

Concerns Over Flight Operations and Crew Safety

The pilots’ body acknowledged the regulator’s efforts in safeguarding aviation operations during “extraordinarily challenging times”, but stressed the need for greater transparency and communication to reassure flight crews.

Among its key demands, ALPA urged the DGCA to confirm whether flight-related data, including routes and timings for Gulf-bound aircraft, are being adequately shared with relevant authorities to prevent any “accidental engagements” in war-prone zones.

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The association also called for a formal reaffirmation of existing risk mitigation strategies, stating that clearer communication would help boost confidence among pilots operating under heightened stress.

Extended Duty Hours

A major point of contention raised in the letter is the extension of Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL), particularly for long-haul operations involving the Boeing 787.

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ALPA flagged the “lack of prior consultation” with pilot representatives before implementing these relaxations, noting that some operations now extend up to 11 hours and 30 minutes with only two pilots onboard.

The association warned that such extended duty periods significantly increase fatigue risks and could have both immediate safety implications and long-term health consequences for crew members. It urged the DGCA to roll back these relaxations, especially given the uncertainty around the duration of the war.

Insurance, Recognition & Support

The pilots’ body also sought explicit confirmation on war-risk insurance coverage for crew and passengers, highlighting concerns over standard policy exclusions during conflict situations. It recommended that the DGCA issue a special circular mandating airlines to provide comprehensive coverage.

Additionally, ALPA called for formal recognition of the “extraordinary risks” undertaken by flight crews during this period and appealed for a firm commitment from both the government and airlines to support personnel in case of any escalation or untoward incidents.