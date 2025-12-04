Pilots’ Union Blames Airlines For Crew Shortage, Flags Slot Misuse & Pressure To Weaken Fatigue Norms

In a press release issued on Tuesday, the union said airlines, including major carriers, had been fully aware of the revised FDTL regulations since January 2024, yet failed to plan adequately. | Image: Republic

New Delhi: Amid widespread flight cancellations across India, the Airline Pilots’ Association of India (ALPA India) has issued a sharp statement alleging that the disruption being attributed to a pilot shortage under the new Flight Duty Time Limit (FDTL) norms may be the result of poor planning-and possibly a deliberate tactic to pressure aviation regulators.

In a press release issued on Tuesday, the union said airlines, including major carriers, had been fully aware of the revised FDTL regulations since January 2024, yet failed to plan adequately. The revised norms mandate increased pilot rest periods to address fatigue, requiring carriers to adjust schedules and crew strength accordingly.

“Despite sufficient time being accorded, most airlines started preparing rather late”, the statement noted, suggesting delays in crew rostering and fleet utilisation strategies. ALPA warned that the cancellations could be seen as an attempt to “arm-twist the regulator” into relaxing fatigue-related safety requirements.

ALPA also raised concerns about slot hoarding, accusing some airlines of scheduling more flights than they could realistically operate with available aircraft and crew. Under international aviation standards, carriers must operate a minimum percentage of their allocated slots or risk losing them in the next cycle.

“If airlines consistently fail to meet this requirement due to a self-inflicted pilot shortage, the DGCA has the mechanism to re-assess and potentially revoke those slots”, the union said, adding that such slots could be reassigned to airlines better prepared to operate them.

The union also pointed to competition dynamics, claiming some carriers may be attempting to retain high-value airport slots even if they lack the operational capability to service them. It further cited past industry observations of alleged misuse of FDTL waiver provisions.

ALPA warned that granting repeated exemptions to the new duty limits could compromise safety. “The entire purpose of the new norms is to reduce pilot fatigue. Any relaxation should be based on scientific assessment and adequate risk mitigation”, the release stated.

The association urged the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to evaluate pilot availability more rigorously when awarding slots and approving airline schedules, in line with modern fatigue-management frameworks.

“This situation points to a failure of proactive resource planning by dominant airlines”, said Capt. Sam Thomas, President of ALPA India, adding that commercial pressure should not override passenger and crew safety.