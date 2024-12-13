Pinnacle of Insecurity of Rulers: BRS' KTR Criticises Congress Govt Over Actor Allu Arjun's Arrest

Hyderabad: Calling the arrest of Allu Arjun “unwarranted and inappropriate”, BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Friday said that it is unfair to treat the national award-winning actor as a "common criminal".

Taking a dig at the Congress government, Rao called the arrest of the National Award-winning actor a peak display of the rulers' insecurity.

"I totally sympathize with the victims of the stampede, but who really failed really? Treating Allu Arjun Garu as a common criminal is uncalled for, especially for something for which he isn’t directly responsible," Rao said on the social media platform 'X'.

Rao emphasized the need for "respect" and “dignified conduct” while condemning the government’s alleged high-handed behavior.

KTR's Dig At Congress ‘Displays Insecurity of Rulers’

KTR said that there is always space for respect and dignified conduct. “I strongly condemn the high-handed behavior of Govt,” he said.

Allu Arjun Arrested

Allu Arjun was on Friday arrested by the Hyderabad police in connection with the death of a woman during the premiere of his latest movie Pushpa 2: The Rule on December 4 at the popular Sandhya Theatre. The actor was taken into custody amid tight security and taken to Chikkadpally police station in a police vehicle. After his arrest, the actor's team claimed that no arrest memo was served before he was detained by the authorities.