Piyush Goyal Chairs Meeting to Strengthen India's Position in Global Agriculture Sector

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on Thursday chaired a meeting to discuss initiatives aimed at improving the quality of life of farmers, strengthening India's position in the global agriculture sector, and enhancing agricultural cooperation with African nations.

In a post on X, Goyal said that during his meeting with MJ Khan, Chairman of the Indian Chamber of Food & Agriculture, they discussed measures to improve farmers' welfare, expand India's global agricultural footprint, and explore new avenues for long-term food security and agricultural cooperation.

The post read, “Held a meeting with Dr. MJ Khan, Chairman of the Indian Chamber of Food & Agriculture (@ICFAgri). Discussed initiatives to further enhance the quality of life of our farmers, strengthen India's position in the global agriculture landscape, deepen collaboration with the African region, and share India's expertise in the sector. Also, deliberated on new pathways to enhance agricultural cooperation for long-term food security.”

Goyal also chaired a separate meeting on Thursday to prepare a roadmap for obtaining Sanitary and Phytosanitary (SPS) approvals for Indian agricultural and fisheries products in global markets, with the aim of boosting exports and improving income opportunities for farmers and the fishing community.

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Sharing an update on X, the minister said he “chaired a meeting to prepare a roadmap for obtaining SPS (Sanitary and Phytosanitary) approvals for Indian agricultural and fisheries products across global markets.”

Sanitary and Phytosanitary (SPS) measures are international safety and quality standards related to food, animals and plants. These regulations ensure that imported agricultural and fisheries products are free from harmful chemicals, pests, diseases, and contamination before entering another country's market.

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The minister said the initiative is aimed at “boosting exports, enhancing the income of farmers and fisherfolk, and strengthening the food processing industry.”