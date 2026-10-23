Piyush Goyal Highlights India’s Citizen Evacuation Efforts During Global Crises, Citing Ukraine Rescue

Berlin [Germany], October 23 : Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday said India has always prioritized the safety and well-being of its citizens stranded in crisis-hit regions across the world, asserting that the government has gone beyond issuing advisories to bring people back home during challenging situations.



Addressing the Indian diaspora in Berlin, Goyal said India has consistently ensured the well-being of its citizens facing difficulties abroad and has also helped evacuate nationals of other countries whenever required. “Most other countries just issue an advisory. The advisory is, come back home. How? That’s not the government’s problem. In fact, we often even get people from other countries out, along with the Indians, whom we support,” Goyal said.



Recalling the evacuation of Indian nationals from Ukraine following the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine war, the minister said around 22,000 Indians, mostly students, were present in the country when the conflict began. He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally supervised the evacuation efforts, establishing a dedicated team in Delhi to coordinate operations and sending four senior ministers to neighbouring countries to facilitate the return of Indian citizens.

Goyal said the government had urged Indians in Ukraine to return home even before the conflict escalated, but the situation became more challenging after the war broke out.



“Prime Minister Modi at that point in time set up a crack team in Delhi, which he would personally supervise, coordinate, take feedback from, guide and advise continuously,” he said. The minister’s remarks highlighted India’s approach to protecting its citizens overseas during international crises and the government’s emphasis on coordinated evacuation efforts.

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Separately, Goyal highlighted the contribution of 6,000 nurses from Kerala who travelled to West Germany in the 1960s to address a shortage of nursing professionals, saying their work helped build lasting trust between India and Germany.

“In the 1960s, when West Germany was facing a huge shortage of nurses for their hospitals, they invited 6,000 nurses from Kerala. They came here to work in hospitals and care homes, provided outstanding patient care, supported families in Germany and then built their lives in a new country,” he said.



Goyal said the nurses’ contribution went beyond healthcare, helping strengthen people-to-people ties and deepen mutual trust between the two countries. “And that contribution of those 6,000 nurses can never be forgotten, can never be undermined,” he said.

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