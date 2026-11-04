Piyush Goyal Sets March 2027 Deadline for Digitisation of DGFT Services, Aims to End Physical Visits

New Delhi: Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday set March 31, 2027, as the deadline for complete digitisation of services provided by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), aiming to eliminate the need for physical visits to its offices from April 1, 2027, according to a statement by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

The announcement came as Goyal virtually inaugurated Vanijya Bhawan and Udyog Bhawan in Jaipur, making Rajasthan the first state to bring offices of the Ministry and its associated organisations under one roof.

Congratulating the Department of Commerce and the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) on the initiative, Goyal called for replicating the model across the country, particularly in all state capitals. He said the proposed centres would serve as one-stop hubs for promoting exports, investments, international trade and industrial development, while supporting businesses in contributing to the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.

"Goyal said that the co-location of offices, digitisation and introduction of faceless assessments would enhance transparency, accountability and public confidence. A unified presence of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry in each State would assure businesses and stakeholders that they could access support and guidance through a single location," the release said.

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He further emphasised that the initiative should go beyond bringing government offices under one roof and focus on improving service delivery, simplifying procedures and enhancing ease of doing business. He also called for greater participation from government departments, state representatives, exporters, importers, investors and industry stakeholders to ensure effective implementation, the Ministry said in the release.

Setting March 31, 2027, as the deadline for complete digitisation, Goyal directed that all services, including applications for licences, permits and Special Chemicals, Organisms, Materials, Equipment and Technologies (SCOMET) approvals, be made available entirely online.

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He further directed the digitisation of historical data and records maintained by Regional Authorities (RAs) of the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) across the country.

The Minister said that from April 1, 2027, applicants should no longer be required to physically visit government offices to access these services.

For cases requiring verification of original documents, Goyal suggested setting up dedicated counters and installing computers at office entrances to facilitate document verification and uploading.

He also advocated greater reliance on self-certification and a trust-based approach towards citizens and businesses, emphasising the need to reduce unnecessary procedural requirements.