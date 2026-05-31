'Planned Attack': Mamata After Kalyan Banerjee Mobbed In Hooghly, BJP Says 'Weak Script'

Kolkata: After senior TMC leader Kalyan Banerjee was hit on his head in Hooghly's Chanditala, day after the party's second-in-command and general secretary Abhishek Banerjee was attacked, former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee hit out at the newly formed BJP government in the state saying that the saffron party is “murdering democracy”.

“Yesterday, BJP supporters brutally attacked and lynched @AITCofficial Lok Sabha Floor Leader @abhishekaitc. The terrifying videos are in the public domain. Today, our Chief Whip in Lok Sabha, @KBanerjee_AITC was also a victim of a planned BJP attack. BJP murdering democracy,” Banerjee said in a post on X.

Kalyan Banerjee claimed in a post on X that a hard object was hurled directly at his head, causing injuries to his head and pain in his chest. “The nature of the assault clearly suggests an attempt to inflict serious harm, if not take my life,” he said.

The BJP West Bengal social media unit however claimed that all this is a “drama” which is “stale” and no more “eggciting,” hinting at Abhishek Banerjee who was hit with eggs during his visit to Sonarpur on Saturday.

Advertisement

"Sometimes the script is so weak and acting so bad, people watch a movie just for the laughs," it said in a post on X.

The Serampore MP was greeted by protesters waving black flags and shouting “chor, chor' slogans on Sunday. Banerjee and his supporters arrived at the Chanditala police station to file a complaint regarding post-poll violence. The area falls within the Sreerampur Lok Sabha constituency, a seat Banerjee has held since 2009.

Advertisement

Footage shows the MP being hit from behind while walking, causing him to fall to the ground. After struggling to stay steady, he managed to stand up and was later spotted speaking to supporters with a makeshift bandage around his head.

Council of Ministers Expansion Tomorrow

Meanwhile West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari mentioned in a post on X that 35 ministers of the state government will be taking their oaths at Nabanna at 11 am.