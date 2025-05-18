Planned, Trained and Executed, Justice Served: Indian Army Shares New Video of Operation Sindoor

The Indian Army on Sunday released a new video from Operation Sindoor, accompanied by the message: "Planned, trained & executed. Justice served."

The video, shared by the Western Command of the Indian Army on its official X (formerly Twitter) handle, offers a glimpse into the efforts undertaken by the forces to carry out military operations against Pakistan.

It highlights the Army’s extensive preparations to strike military establishments and terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, which claimed 26 lives.

A soldier featured in the video states, "This started with the Pahalgam terror attack. It wasn’t just anger—we had lava within us. There was only one thought in our minds: to teach them such a lesson that even their future generations would remember it. This wasn’t done for revenge, but to seek justice."

The footage shows the Indian Army destroying Pakistani posts.

The audio message in the video states how the military strikes by the Indian side forced the enemy personnel to flee from their posts.

"Operation Sindoor was not only an action against Pakistan but a lesson it hadn’t learned in ages," the audio message declares.

The video concludes with Army personnel chanting, "Jai Hind!"

All-Party Delegations To Brief Key Nations On India's Anti-Terror Outreach

The Central government on Saturday released the full list of Member of Parliaments (MPs) who will be part of 7 different all-party delegations and visit several key nations across the world to put India's stance on counter-terrorism Operation Sindoor post the Pahalgam terror attack.