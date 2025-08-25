'Please Aspire, We Have a Vision to Land...,' Says Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla in Lucknow

'Please aspire. We have a vision and a mission to land on the moon by 2040': Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla | Image: ANI

Lucknow: A wave of pride and celebration swept through the city on Monday as Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, the second Indian to reach space, returned to his hometown after successfully completing NASA’s Axiom-4 mission.

Shukla, who landed on Earth on July 15 and arrived in Delhi on August 17, received a grand welcome in Lucknow. Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak personally received him at the airport, calling it a “big day” for both Lucknow and the nation. He also called him the “son of Lucknow and India,” saying, “Ever since he returned to Earth from space, the people of Lucknow were eagerly waiting for his arrival. Today, that moment is finally here. We welcome him with warmth and love. He is an inspiration for the youth.”

Students also lined the streets waving the tricolour, cheering, and welcoming Shukla during a road show to City Montessori School, Gomtinagar, his alma mater. At the felicitation ceremony, Shukla addressed the students, urging them to dream big and remain determined in their pursuits. “I was very tired this morning. Then I saw you kids on the roads, and I was told you had been standing there since 7.30 am. I saw you sweating, smiling, and so excited that my tiredness vanished,” he said. Highlighting the key to success, he added, “The only thing required is perseverance. In my overall experience, I think the future is extremely bright. We are at the right time, the right opportunities exist.”

Shukla also praised the curiosity of young minds, recalling that children often asked him how to become an astronaut rather than what life was like on the International Space Station (ISS). “That speaks volumes on where your mind is going,” he said. Encouraging the next generation to aim higher, he stated, “Please aspire. We have a vision and a mission to land on the moon by 2040.”

Captain Shubhanshu Shukla reunites with family in Lucknow

In the video going viral on the internet, Shubhanshu received a heart-warming welcome at the Lucknow airport by his family, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak and residents of the city.

In one of the videos, he can be seen hugging his wife, Kamna Mishra, and their son, getting all emotional.

Captain Shubhanshu Shukla Meets in Delhi

Shubhanshu Shukla met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on 21 August in Delhi. The meeting with the Defence Minister comes after he meets with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday at his official residence, 7 Lok Kalyan Marg, in Delhi. After the meeting, PM Modi, in a post on X, wrote, “Had a great interaction with Shubhanshu Shukla. We discussed a wide range of subjects, including his experiences in space, progress in science & technology, as well as India's ambitious Gaganyaan mission. India is proud of its feat.”

They also shared various Light-hearted moments where they discussed several aspects of space travel.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister stressed the importance of building a strong astronaut corps for India’s future space missions. “We need to have a pool of 40-50 astronauts for India’s space missions,” he said, adding that Shukla’s experience would be valuable for the upcoming space programme, Gaganyaan.

Shukla also reflected on his journey from being a fighter pilot to becoming an astronaut. "…When I joined the Air Force, I thought that I would not have to study, but I would have to study a lot after that. And after becoming a test pilot, it becomes a discipline of engineering," he stated.

He further shared the challenges faced in space, “The atmosphere there is different. There is no gravity… Food is a big challenge on a space station; there is less space, and cargo is expensive. You always try to pack as many calories and nutrients as possible in the least space, and experiments are going on in every way,” he explained.

Shukla also noted the global recognition of India’s space programme. “Wherever I went, whoever I met, everyone was very happy to meet me, very excited. The biggest thing was that everyone knew about what India is doing in the field of space. Many people were more excited about Gaganyaan than I was, and they were coming and asking me, “When is your mission going?” he said.

Gaganyaan Mission

With ISRO confirming a December timeline for the first Gaganyaan test, India is moving steadily closer to realising its human spaceflight aspirations. PM Modi lauded Shukla’s achievements and said his journey would inspire the next generation of space explorers in India. The Prime Minister also underlined that the success of missions like Gaganyaan would not only boost India’s scientific capabilities but also enhance the country’s global standing in space exploration.

The interaction comes at a time when India is preparing for its first human spaceflight mission, Gaganyaan, which aims to send Indian astronauts into space in the coming years.

Shukla praised the government’s commitment to sustaining the space program despite setbacks like Chandrayaan-2, which was followed by the success of Chandrayaan-3. He stressed that India can emerge as a global leader in space research and manufacturing under the vision of Atmanirbharta (self-reliance).