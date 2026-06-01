‘Please Wait Two Days’: Former Tamil Nadu BJP Chief K Annamalai Responds to Split Rumors Ahead of Meeting With Nitin Nabin

Amid intense speculation that he might cut ties with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to launch a new political outfit, K Annamalai has urged the media to be patient. “Please wait. We will sit down and talk in two days,” Annamalai told reporters on Monday. Shortly after making the brief statement, he departed for Delhi to attend a meeting with senior BJP leader Nitin Nabin, says a report.

Growing Fallout After Leadership Changes

Annamalai, who previously served as the prominent face of the BJP in Tamil Nadu, has kept a remarkably low profile since being replaced as the party's state president by Nainar Nagendran. Rumors surrounding his political future started brewing right after the leadership shuffle. The speculation only intensified following the BJP's disappointing performance in the recent elections, where the party secured just a single seat.

The political buzz reached a fever pitch following his Monday trip to the national capital. According to a report, a BJP leader said that Annamalai thinks he has no opportunity and future in the party.

Eyes on Upcoming Tamil Nadu Bypolls

Reports suggest that his potential new political party could make its debut in the upcoming Tamil Nadu assembly by-elections. At least five bypolls are expected soon, triggered after Chief Minister Vijay vacated one of his two assembly seats, alongside the resignations of four AIADMK MLAs.

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Further fueling rumors of a rift was Annamalai’s recent public criticism of the CBSE's new three-language policy for Class 9 students. By urging the board to retract the notification, his stance was widely viewed by political observers as a direct departure from the position held by the BJP-led central government.

A Shift in the Political Landscape

The former IPS officer previously played a pivotal role in aligning TTV Dhinakaran and former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam before the 2021 Tamil Nadu assembly elections. However, his visibility noticeably dropped after the BJP leadership appointed Nagendran and revived its alliance with the AIADMK for the 2026 assembly polls.

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