PM-JAY Fraud: Fake Cardiac Surgeries Expose Corruption, Shake Public Trust In J&K Healthcare

Srinagar: A major healthcare scandal has jolted Jammu and Kashmir after a government audit flagged more than 100 suspicious cardiac procedures at GMC Anantnag under the Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY SEHAT scheme, exposing alleged fraud, patient exploitation, and systemic lapses.

The revelations have triggered the suspension of a senior cardiologist, political uproar, and widespread public anger.

Dr. Syed Maqbool Ahmed Shah, Associate Professor in the Department of Cardiology, was suspended with immediate effect and attached to GMC Jammu pending inquiry.

Health Minister Sakina Itoo informed that the Anti-Fraud Unit’s audit exposed large-scale irregularities, promising strict departmental and legal action.

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“The findings are serious. We will ensure accountability,” she said, adding that the government has ordered special audits across cardiology units in all medical colleges.

The audit revealed that patients were billed for “dual chamber pacemaker implantation” but actually underwent Left Bundle Branch Area Pacing (LBBAP).

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Experts at SKIMS evaluated 27 of 55 LBBAP cases and found nearly half had normal heart function, indicating no medical need for surgery.

Meanwhile, poor patients were allegedly charged despite the scheme guaranteeing free treatment. The Health Department flagged 103 cases on the Transaction Management System as suspicious, raising questions about the credibility of the PM-JAY SEHAT scheme in Jammu and Kashmir.

However, PDP accused the government of “institutionalised corruption.” Party leader Iltija Mufti lashed out, saying, “Instead of fixing collapsing healthcare, ministers are busy hurling abuses. Cardiologists at GMC Anantnag exploited patients to embezzle PM-JAY funds.”

She further alleged that Health Minister Sakina Itoo has “glorified an unprofessional work culture” that has endangered lives.

“When schemes meant to heal the poor are turned into tools for profit, it is not just corruption; it is betrayal of trust and humanity,” said a community health activist in Anantnag.

However, the Health Department has assured that strict action will follow once the investigation is complete. Meanwhile, instructions have been issued to initiate special audits across cardiology departments in all government medical colleges to prevent similar frauds.