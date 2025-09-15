PM Modi Accuses Congress, RJD of Supporting Infiltration For 'Vote Bank'; Says 'It's Modi's Guarantee' To Remove Them

Purnea, Bihar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday accused the Congress and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) of supporting infiltration for "vote bank" politics and firmly stated that it is "Modi's guarantee" to remove all infiltrators from the country.

Addressing the public in Bihar's Purnea, PM Modi said, "I challenge the leaders who are defending the infiltrators, who come forward to save them. No matter how much effort you put in to save the infiltrators, we will continue to work on our resolve to remove them... This is Modi's guarantee. Action will be taken against infiltrators, and the country will see positive results."

"The people of Bihar and the country are going to give a befitting reply to the issues that Congress and RJD are raising in support of infiltration. Congress and RJD have been out of power in Bihar for the last two decades, and undoubtedly, the biggest role in this has been played by the mothers and sisters of Bihar. I pay special respects to them. During the RJD era, the biggest victims of crimes like murder, rape, and ransom were the mothers and sisters of Bihar. In the double engine government, these same women are becoming Lakhpati Didi and Drone Didi," he added.

He further slammed Congress and RJD for threatening the honour of Bihar by contributing to a demographic crisis in the Seemanchal area and across Eastern India. He said it is the firm resolve of the NDA government to stop infiltration.

"Congress and RJD have not only threatened the honour of Bihar but also its identity. Today, a significant demographic crisis has arisen due to infiltrators in Seemanchal and Eastern India. People of Bihar, Bengal, Assam, and many states are worried about the safety of their sisters and daughters. That is why I have announced the Demography Mission from the Red Fort. But for vote bank politics, the people of Congress, RJD, and their ecosystem are busy advocating for infiltrators, protecting them, and shamelessly raising slogans and taking out yatras to save infiltrators who have come from abroad. These people want to put both the resources and security of Bihar and the country at stake," the Prime Minister said.

"RJD and Congress, listen to me with open ears: whoever is an infiltrator will have to go. It is the firm responsibility of the NDA to stop infiltration," he stated firmly.

The Prime Minister also reacted to a social media post by the Kerala Congress comparing Bihar to 'beedi' and accused Congress of damaging Bihar's reputation through scams and corruption.

"Whenever Bihar moves forward, these people get busy insulting it. You must have seen recently that the RJD's ally, the Congress Party, compared Bihar to a beedi on social media. These people hate Bihar so much. They have caused significant damage to Bihar's reputation through scams and corruption," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister further commented on the GST reforms that will take effect from September 22, calling it a "big gift" to the poor and middle classes of the country from his government.

"Many festivals are coming in the days ahead. This time, before Diwali and Chhath, our government has given a significant gift to the poor and middle class. From the first day of Navratri, September 22, GST will be drastically reduced across the country. GST has been significantly reduced on most items needed in daily life."

"My mothers and sisters who have come here, I especially want to tell you that due to the reduction in GST, kitchen expenses will decrease significantly. From toothpaste, soap, and shampoo to ghee and many food items, prices will come down. The cost of stationery used for children's studies will decrease. This time, it will be easier to buy new clothes and shoes for children during the festival because they will also be cheaper. When there is a government that cares about the poor, it works for their welfare," PM Modi added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth around Rs 36,000 crore in Purnea in poll-bound Bihar.

He inaugurated the Interim Terminal Building at the New Civil Enclave of Purnea Airport, which will enhance passenger handling capacity in the region.

He launched the National Makhana Board in Bihar. The Board will promote production and new technology development, strengthen post-harvest management, promote value addition and processing and facilitate market, export and brand development in Makhana, benefiting the Makhana farmers of Bihar and the country. He laid the foundation stone of the Rail Line between Bikramshila – Katareah worth over Rs 2,170 crore, providing a direct rail link across the river Ganga. PM Modi inaugurated the new Rail Line between Arariya - Galgalia (Thakurganj) worth over Rs 4,410 crore.