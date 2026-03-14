PM Modi Accuses Trinamool Congress Government of 'Jungle Raj', Says Change Etched in Hearts of People in Bengal

Kolkata: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday slammed the Trinamool Congress government, saying "the end of the reign of jungle rule in Bengal will come" and stated that there is a voice in every corner of Bengal that the BJP will form the government in the state.

Addressing a public meeting at Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata, the Prime Minister termed the Trinamool Congress government as ruthless and said "atrocities of TMC will not be spared".

"The countdown has begun for those who brought jungle raj to Bengal. The day is not far when the rule of law will return to Bengal. Whoever breaks the law will not be spared, and the atrocities of TMC will not be spared. No matter how much this ruthless government tries now, it will not be able to stop this storm of change. Maa Durga is with BJP-NDA," he said.

PM Modi accused the Trinamool Congress government of steps to prevent people from coming for the rally and said there is a "sea of people".

Advertisement

"Even today, the ruthless government has pulled out all its weapons to stop this gathering. To prevent you all from coming, they had bridges closed, vehicles stopped, traffic jammed, BJP flags uprooted, and posters torn down. But the ruthless government, take a clear look: you could not stop today's sea of people," he said.

"The end of the reign of jungle rule in Bengal will come. That is why a voice is rising from every corner of Bengal that the BJP government is coming to Bengal this time. Change in Bengal is now written on the walls and etched in the hearts of Bengal's people as well. The end of the ruthless government from Bengal is inevitable," he said.

Advertisement

He also slammed the previous governments of Left parties and Congress in the state.

"First Congress, then the Communists, and now TMC -- they kept coming one after another, filling their own pockets while development in Bengal remained stalled. In terms of infrastructure, Bengal kept falling behind. Industries shut down and businesses collapsed. Under the TMC government, jobs are being openly sold. Now the time has come to change this situation and ensure that the youth of Bengal get opportunities and employment in Bengal itself," said the Prime Minister.

Highlighting the significance of the rally venue, the Prime Minister said the history of Brigade Parade Ground shows that whenever Bengal has guided the nation, the ground has served as the voice of the people. He noted that the voices raised there during the struggle against British rule had ignited a nationwide movement that eventually ended colonial exploitation.

"Your enthusiasm, your fervour, is telling us what Bengal is thinking, what is brewing in Bengal's mind. The history of Brigade Parade Ground bears witness that whenever Bengal shows the country the way, this Brigade ground becomes the voice of Bengal. The voice that rose from this field against the English regime turned into a revolution in Hindustan. Its result was that the atrocities and plunder of the English came to an end. Today once again, the bugle of the revolution for a new Bengal has sounded from Brigade Ground," said PM Modi.

He said ports and water transport play a role that is just as significant and crucial but for decades, this potential of Eastern India was largely neglected.

"However, today, waterways are opening up new avenues for trade and industrial progress. Ports such as Kolkata and Haldia have long served as major hubs for trade in Eastern India. The Haldia Dock Complex is currently undergoing mechanisation. This initiative will accelerate cargo operations, enhance the port's capacity, and create new facilities to facilitate trade," he said.

The Prime Minister said that projects of over Rs 18,600 crore unveiled on Satruday will give a new momentum to West Bengal and Eastern India.

"They will boost trade and industry, making life easier for millions of people and opening up new opportunities for them. The completion of the Kharagpur-Moregram Expressway will accelerate economic activity across various parts of West Bengal...A rapid campaign to modernise the country's railway network is currently underway. It is our firm resolve that West Bengal must not be left behind in this endeavour. Therefore, the Central Government is making concerted efforts to rapidly expand West Bengal's railway infrastructure as well," he said.