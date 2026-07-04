PM Modi And PM Takaichi’s Warm Camaraderie Gives Big Boost To Indo-Japan Ties

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and visiting Japanese PM Sanae Takaichi wrapped up 3 days of high-level engagements in New Delhi with a strong push to deepen the strategic partnership between India and Japan. The visit saw both leaders project close personal rapport while steering bilateral ties toward greater cooperation in technology, trade and security.

The 16th India-Japan Annual Summit in New Delhi felt different this time, as beyond the formal meetings, what stood out was the easy rapport between Prime Minister Modi and Sanae Takaichi, Japan’s first woman prime minister, who was on her first official 3-day trip to India. PM Modi even called her his "younger sister" in a light moment, and that personal comfort set the tone for the deeper talks that followed at Hyderabad House. The goodwill turned into real momentum for taking the Special Strategic and Global Partnership to the next level.

The warmth between the two leaders wasn’t just symbolic; it showed up in the decisions both sides made on the economy and security. The summit wrapped up with over 120 business deals and a big pledge, with Japan committing to invest 10 trillion yen in India over the next 10 years.

The focus areas also expanded, from working together on AI and building stronger semiconductor supply chains to a first-of-its-kind defence project on naval radio antenna systems. The Modi-Takaichi team is trying to build a partnership that’s about more than trade, pushing for resilience, technology, and keeping the Indo-Pacific stable.

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During the Japanese PM's highly anticipated New Delhi visit, the two sides signed over 129 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) and announced a joint declaration on economic security cooperation focused on 5 priority areas, including semiconductors, critical minerals, Information and Communications Technology (ICT), clean energy and pharmaceuticals. The outcomes signalled a shared intent to build resilient supply chains and deepen collaboration as trusted partners, with the two leaders also attending business forums and an informal dinner hosted by PM Narendra Modi.

Following the successful India visit, PM Takaichi departed for Tokyo on Friday, calling the visit “immensely fulfilling.” In posts on X and through the Cabinet Public Relations Office, she outlined the summit, an informal dinner hosted by PM Modi, and participation in business forums. She noted that as “trusted partners sharing strategic direction", India and Japan had charted a roadmap for medium to long-term collaboration.

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129 MoUs Signed To Deepen Strategic And Economic Ties

Japan and India agreed to expand cooperation during Japanese PM Takaichi’s first official visit to India since taking office. Press Secretary to the Japanese PM, Toshihiro Kitamura, said that the visit focused on three main pillars: strategic cooperation, economic and energy security, and investment and innovation.

The economic push was evident at the India-Japan Joint Economic Forum, where over 129 MoUs were signed between companies and institutions of both countries. Kitamura also recalled the investment target set during PM Modi’s visit to Japan in August last year, a commitment to facilitate 10 trillion Japanese Yen in Japanese investment into India over the next decade. The new agreements are expected to drive that goal forward.

5 Priority Sectors Identified For Future Collaboration

Both leaders zeroed in on 5 sectors to fast-track cooperation, which are semiconductors, ICT, critical minerals, clean energy and pharmaceuticals. Kitamura emphasised that these areas were chosen to build resilient supply chains and reduce dependence on single sources, especially given current global uncertainties.

The need for closer strategic coordination was also underlined. With maritime security and energy routes under pressure, both sides agreed to broaden defence and security cooperation. Kitamura specifically pointed to risks in the Strait of Hormuz, calling energy disruptions “an extremely serious threat” and urging like-minded partners like India and Japan to work together on economic security.

Takaichi, in a post on X, asserted that both countries, as "trusted partners sharing strategic direction," agreed on a roadmap for collaboration over the medium to long term. She called the agreement on advancing energy diversification and ensuring stable supply "a highly significant achievement" from Japan's energy security perspective. She also noted discussions with Japanese companies keen to expand investment in India and build innovation partnerships, with the aim of linking “India's growth potential to Japan's own economic growth".

Both sides pressed to work toward the 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties next year by jointly creating economic growth and strengthening business linkages.

Progress On Defence And Indo-Pacific Cooperation

Apart from economic ties, the Japanese PM's visit saw concrete movement on security ties. Takaichi unveiled that India and Japan made progress on defence equipment transfer and agreed to hold a 2+2 ministerial meeting this year. The announcement signalled deeper coordination between the foreign and defence ministries of both countries.

During her visit from July 1 to July 3, at the invitation of PM Modi, Takaichi attended the 16th India-Japan Annual Summit. The two leaders reviewed the full spectrum of bilateral cooperation and exchanged views on regional and global issues. Reaffirming the shared vision, Takaichi stated that both nations "will continue to take the lead in realizing a Free and Open Indo-Pacific" and work together to contribute to peace, stability, and prosperity in the region and beyond.

Alignment On Indo-Pacific And New Energy Framework ‘POWERR Asia’

The summit also saw convergence on regional architecture, with the Japanese PM's Press Secretary declaring that Japan’s updated Free and Open Indo-Pacific vision and India’s MAHASAGAR initiative share the same goal, to uphold a rules-based order in the region. He added that both countries have a great responsibility to maintain peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific.