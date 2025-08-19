PM Modi and Shubhanshu Shukla Share a Light-hearted Moment Over Space Survival Insights | Video

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently had a fascinating conversation with astronaut Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, following Shukla's mission as pilot on the Axiom-4 to the International Space Station (ISS).

The Prime Minister began by expressing his curiosity about the physical challenges of returning to Earth after a long space journey. "When you come back to Earth after such a long journey," he asked, "what exactly are the changes you face? I'm very keen to know."

Shukla explained that the seating arrangements in the spacecraft are fixed due to zero gravity, and astronauts must remain in the same position for the entire trip until they reach space. However, once in space, he explained, they can unbuckle their harness and move around.

"Is there really that much space?" the Prime Minister asked.

"It's compact, but there is space," Shukla replied.

At this, the Prime Minister chuckled, remarking that it must be more spacious than a fighter jet cockpit.