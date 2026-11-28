PM Modi Announces Rs 2 Lakh Ex-Gratia For Families Of 7 Killed In Uttarakhand Gorge Accident, Rs 50,000 For Injured
PM Narendra Modi announces Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia for the families of seven people killed after an overcrowded car plunged into a gorge in Uttarakhand's Pauri Garhwal, and Rs 50,000 for each injured person.
- India News
- 3 min read
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed condolences over the deaths of seven people in a road accident in Uttarakhand's Pauri Garhwal district and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the next of kin of each deceased.
The Prime Minister also announced financial assistance of Rs 50,000 for each of the injured.
In a post on X, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said, "Deeply disturbed to learn about the loss of lives in a mishap in Pauri Garhwal district of Uttarakhand. I extend my condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured."
"An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each of those who lost their lives. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000," PM Modi said.
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The accident occurred after an overcrowded Eeco car plunged into a deep gorge near Kalwadi in the Rikhnikhal block of Pauri Garhwal district on Saturday, killing seven people and injuring five others.
Following the crash, local residents and rescue teams rushed to the spot and launched rescue operations, shifting the five injured victims to a hospital for treatment. The incident has triggered widespread grief and panic in the area, while official details regarding the identities of the victims and the exact cause of the accident are awaited.
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Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed grief over the incident and said he had directed the district administration to immediately reach the accident site and expedite relief and rescue operations.
"Received extremely saddening news of the horrific road accident in Kalwadi, Rikhnikhal of Pauri Garhwal. I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved families of those who lost their lives... I have directed the district administration to reach the accident site immediately, expedite relief and rescue operations, and ensure proper medical treatment for the injured. Instructions have also been issued to airlift the critically injured persons to higher medical centres," Dhami wrote.
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