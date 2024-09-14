Published 18:15 IST, September 14th 2024
PM Modi Announces Rs 2 Lakh Ex-Gratia for Families of 8 Drowned in Gujarat's Meshwo River
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the kin of eight persons who drowned in the Meshwo river in Gujarat
PM Modi announces Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia for kin of 8 victims of drowning | Image: PTI
