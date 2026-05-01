PM Modi Announces Rs 2 Lakh Ex-Gratia For Jabalpur's Boat Tragedy Victims, Rs 50,000 For Injured

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed grief over the loss of lives in a boat capsizing incident in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, and announced ex-gratia compensation for the victims.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said, “The loss of lives due to the capsizing of a boat in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, is extremely painful. I extend my condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in this tragic mishap. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured. The local administration is assisting those affected.” The PMO further announced financial assistance from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF).

"An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each of those who lost their lives. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000," it added.

Local authorities are continuing relief and rescue operations while providing necessary assistance to those affected by the incident.

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The death toll in the cruise boat capsizing incident at Bargi Dam in Jabalpur has risen to nine, a day after the mishap, while search and rescue operations are underway to trace those still missing.

Following the incident involving a tourism department cruise, Madhya Pradesh Tourism Minister Dharmendra Singh Lodhi ordered a probe into the matter and assured strict action against those found responsible.

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Speaking to ANI, Tourism Minister Dharmendra Singh Lodhi said, “This is a very sad and heartbreaking incident. I have ordered the department to investigate this incident. If negligence has occurred, we will take the strongest possible action. Nine people have died in this incident...”

Tourism Minister Dharmendra Singh Lodhi further said the death toll may rise and ordered a probe, adding that strict action will be taken if any negligence is found.

"I suspect the figure may rise... I have ordered an investigation. If any negligence is found, the strongest possible action will be taken," he added. Commandant, Home Guard SDRF, Neeraj Singh Rajput, said teams worked continuously despite difficulties.

"The situation here is difficult. Last night it was rainy and dark, so the rescue operation faced some difficulties, but we continued with the help of lights and other equipment. Today, NDRF and Army teams arrived, after which we recovered 5 bodies. A total of 9 bodies have been recovered so far," he said.