PM Modi Announces Rs 2 Lakh Ex-Gratia for Victims' Families After Andhra Pradesh Bus Fire Claims 13 Lives

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday announces an ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh for the next of kin of those killed in the Markapuram bus fire in Andhra Pradesh, where at least 13 people are feared dead.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister expressed grief over the tragedy and conveyed condolences to the families of the victims. He also wished a speedy recovery to those injured in the incident.

“The mishap in Markapuram district, Andhra Pradesh, is tragic. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover at the earliest. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000: PM”, he said.

President Murmu Expresses Condolences

President Droupadi Murmu also mourned the loss of lives and extended her sympathies to the affected families.

Advertisement

In a post on X, she wrote “Deeply saddened to learn about the tragic bus accident in Markapuram district, Andhra Pradesh. I extend my deepest condolences to the bereaved families. My thoughts and prayers are with them. I wish a speedy recovery to those injured.”

Telangana CM Assures Support

The Telangana Chief Minister termed the incident “deeply shocking” and assured coordination with Andhra Pradesh authorities for relief efforts.

Advertisement

“The bus accident in Markapuram has caused profound shock. The news that several people have died in this incident has caused immense grief,” He said.

Directing officials to act swiftly, he stated, “I have directed the Chief Secretary to ascertain the details of the deceased and injured and to coordinate with Andhra Pradesh officials to take relief measures on a war footing.”

What Happened in Markapuram?

The announcement came after the devastating road accident occurred near Rayavaram when a private bus collided with a tipper truck, triggering a massive fire that engulfed both vehicles.

At least 10 passengers are feared to have been burnt alive, while several others sustained injuries and were rushed to hospitals.