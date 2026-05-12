PM Modi Applauds CM Suvendu Adhikari's Day 1 Big Moves, Says, ‘Welfare Of Bengal Supreme’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday hailed the cabinet decisions by the newly elected BJP government in West Bengal as welfare measures for the people. The Prime Minister expressed happiness on Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari approving the implementation of Ayushman Bharat in the state.

"The welfare of my sisters and brothers of West Bengal is supreme! I'm very happy that the people of the state will have access to Ayushman Bharat, the world's largest healthcare scheme that ensures top-quality and affordable healthcare. At the same time, the double-engine government will ensure seamless delivery of key central schemes," PM Modi wrote on X.

After taking the oath as West Bengal Chief Minister on May 9, Suvendu Adhikari chaired his first Cabinet meeting on Monday and approved the transfer of land to the Border Security Force (BSF) for fencing the India-Bangladesh border and approved the implementation of Ayushman Bharat in the state.

Six decisions were taken during the first cabinet meeting. The newly elected CM said that the land would be handed over to the Ministry of Home Affairs within 45 days to address the issue of illegal infiltration, moving forward with the poll plank on which the BJP contested the Assembly elections.

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"In our very first Cabinet meeting, we have taken the decision to transfer the land to the BSF. The process of transferring this land commences today. It will be transferred to the MHA within the next 45 days. Once this is accomplished, the BSF will complete the border fencing, and the ongoing issue of illegal infiltration will be resolved within a short period," Adhikari said.

Adhikari also announced that central welfare schemes, including Ayushman Bharat and Jan Arogya Yojana, would now be implemented in West Bengal.

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