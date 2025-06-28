PM Modi Asks Shubhanshu Shukla Does Meditation Help Him Aboard International Space Station, Watch Thrilling Response from Indian Astronaut | Image: File Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday interacted with Shubhanshu Shukla, the Indian astronaut currently stationed on the International Space Station (ISS) as part of the Axiom-4 mission.

During the video conversation, PM Modi asked an insightful question reflecting India’s unique identity. He asked, "India’s strength lies in both science and spirituality. Our space journey is progressing too. Does meditation and mindfulness help in space?"

To which Shubhanshu Shukla said, “I agree that India’s strength lies in both science and spirituality and said that practising mindfulness can make a big difference, especially in high-pressure environments like space.”

“The training process is extremely rigorous,” Shukla explained. “That’s why mindfulness helps manage stress effectively. When mindfulness and meditation are practised together, they improve mental clarity, reduce anxiety, and make it easier to adapt to the space environment.”

Shubhanshu Shukla made history on Wednesday as he launched into space aboard the Axiom-4 mission, a private commercial spaceflight operated by US-based Axiom Space. He is the first Indian astronaut to travel to the ISS on a private mission.

Speaking to Shubhanshu Shukla, PM Modi said, "Right now, it's just the two of us talking, but I carry with me the thoughts and best wishes of 140 crore Indians. My voice echoes the excitement and pride of the entire nation."

This mission is especially significant as it marks India’s return to space after 41 years, since Rakesh Sharma became the first Indian to travel to space aboard a Soviet spacecraft in 1984.

Shukla’s participation in this private space mission reflects India’s growing role in global space exploration and the increasing collaboration between public and private space agencies.