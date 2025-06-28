PM Modi Asks Shubhanshu Shukla First Thought That Came In His Mind When He Witnessed Vastness of Universe

New Delhi: PM Modi on Saturday spoke with Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, the first Indian on the International Space Station, and commended him for hoisting the tricolour in space.

During their conversation, PM Modi asked Shukla, “What was the first thought that came in your mind when you saw the vastness of the universe?”

In response, Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla shared his experience of seeing Earth from space, saying, “The first time we reached the orbit, the very first view we saw was of Earth. Seeing Earth from the outside, the first thought that came to my mind was that the Earth looks like one, unified. From space, we can't see any borders.”

"The second thing that struck me was how incredibly vast and beautiful India looked from above.

We usually view it on maps and compare its size with other countries, but that’s not accurate because we’re seeing a 3D planet on a 2D surface. India is much bigger than what we perceive through maps," he added further.

He also mentioned that the view from space brought a deeper understanding of India’s core value of unity. “The feeling of oneness that Earth gives, the very essence of our motto ‘Unity in Diversity’, becomes deeply meaningful when seen from above. You realize that borders don’t really exist, states and countries fade away in that view. Ultimately, we are all part of one humanity, and Earth is our shared home. We are all its citizens.”

His reflection offered a powerful reminder of how space exploration can transform our understanding of the world, revealing the scale, beauty, and unity of our planet beyond the limits of maps and borders.

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla made history on Wednesday as he embarked on the Axiom-4 mission, becoming the first Indian astronaut to travel to the International Space Station (ISS) on a private commercial spaceflight.

Operated by the US-based company Axiom Space, the mission marks a significant milestone not just for India but also for the evolving landscape of global space exploration.