PM Modi at IMC: Indigenous Technology Driving Multidimensional Growth in Bharat

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday highlighted India's growth in the technological sector, underlining its achievements in developing indigenous technology, emphasising the impact of initiatives like 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' and Make in India.

Addressing the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2025, PM Modi said that India is moving forward in every dimension, lauding the country's emergence as an effective platform for innovation and progress.

PM highlighted how the Indian industry, startups, and academia are collaborating for the growth of the country.

"Today, with government support, Indian industry, startups, and academia are working together across many sectors. Whether it is developing and scaling indigenous technology or creating intellectual properties through research and development, Bharat is moving forward in every dimension. India is emerging as an effective platform for innovation and progress," PM Modi said.

"I say this with full conviction, this is the best time to Invest, Innovate, and Make in India. From manufacturing to semiconductors, from mobile technology to startups, India holds immense possibilities in every field," the PM added.

PM Modi reflected on how people used to mock the idea of Make in India, he said that the country has given them an answer noting how almost every district have the 5G connectivity.

"India's success shows the strength of the Atmanirbhar Bharat vision. When I initially talked about Make in India, people used to mock it. They used to say how India would manufacture technologically advanced things. The country gave them an answer. The country, which used to struggle with 2G, now has 5G in every district," he said.

PM Modi also spoke about the recent launch of the 4G stack, noting that the country has become one of the five countries to have this capability. PM added that such progress shows India's self-reliance and technological independence.

"A few days ago, India launched its Made in India 4G stack. Bharat has now joined the list of just five countries in the world that possess this capability. This marks a major step towards digital self-reliance and technological independence. Through indigenous 4G and 5G stacks, we will be able to ensure seamless connectivity for everyone," PM Modi said.

Speaking about the Telecommunications Act, PM Modi said, "In the past decade, India's tech revolution has accelerated rapidly. To match this pace, a strong legal and modern policy foundation was needed. For this, we introduced the Telecommunications Act, replacing outdated laws that no longer served today's needs. It was necessary to create a system that meets the needs of the 21st century. This new act is not regulatory but a facilitator. It has sped up the entire process."

Noting the low cost of internet data in India, PM Modi said that digital connectivity is not a luxury but an integral part of people's lives.

"Today, the cost of one GB of wireless data in India is less than the price of a cup of tea. I'm used to using the tea example. But in terms of user data consumption, we are among the leading countries in the world. This means that digital connectivity in India is no longer a privilege or a luxury; it is an integral part of Indian life. India also leads the way in terms of promoting industry and investment. India's democratic setup, the government's welcoming approach, and its ease-of-doing-business policies have established India's reputation as an investor-friendly destination. Our success in digital public infrastructure is a testament to how committed the government is to a digital-first mindset. " he said.

"India's digital connectivity is not a privilege or luxury but an integral part of every Indian's life. In terms of mindset for promoting industry and investment, Bharat stands at the forefront. India's democratic setup, the government's welcoming approach, and the policy of ease of doing business have together made the nation recognised as an investment-friendly destination," the PM added.