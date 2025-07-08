PM Modi Awarded Brazil's Highest Civilian Honour

Brasilia: Prime Minister Narendra Modi was conferred with Brazil's highest civilian honour on Tuesday. Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva conferred the ‘Grand Collar of the National Order of the Southern Cross’ to PM Modi, in a momentous occasion in Brasilia. Brazil's prestigious award to Prime Minister Modi outlined his outstanding contributions to strengthening bilateral relations and enhancing India-Brazil cooperation across key global platforms.

Earlier, upon his arrival in Brasilia, PM Modi was greeted with a warm ceremonial welcome at the airport, where the Batala Mundo band played traditional Afro-Brazilian compositions. The Indian diaspora, waving flags and cheering, was also present to greet the Prime Minister, showcasing their passion and connection to their roots. PM Modi too acknowledged their presence, expressing gratitude for the memorable welcome.

Cultural Exchange And People-to-People Ties

The prime minister's visit to Brazil and the conferment of the ‘Grand Collar of the National Order of the Southern Cross’ have been marked as a historic moment in the history of India-Brazil relations. The two nations have been working together to strengthen their strategic partnership, with a focus on trade, defence, energy, space, technology, agriculture, health, and people-to-people linkages. The PM's visit marked a new chapter in the bilateral relationship, with both nations working together to promote mutual understanding and cooperation.

PM Modi's visit to Brazil is part of his ongoing five-nation tour, which reflects India's increasing diplomatic outreach across the Global South. The tour symbolises that India is a bridge-builder, giving the Global South a larger say in the formulation of the international order. India is contributing to repositioning the Global South not as a group of aid recipients but as a participant in the co-authorship of global solutions.

PM Narendra Modi's visit brought to the fore the rich cultural heritage of both nations, with PM Modi witnessing a cultural performance and interacting with the artists.

The Indian classical musical presentation, featuring traditional instruments such as the Harmonium and Tabla, added to the grandeur of the occasion. The cultural spirit continued at the hotel, where PM Modi was welcomed again by members of the Indian community and local performers.

Pushing on the bilateral ties, the talks between PM Modi and President Lula da Silva covered a broad range of areas, including trade, defence, energy, space, technology, agriculture, health, and people-to-people linkages.