PM Modi Becomes 4th Most-Followed Person On X, Surpassing Justin Bieber And Rihanna

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has entered the list of the top 5 most-followed personalities on the social media platform, X, by surpassing global celebrities like Justin Bieber and Rihanna.

According to data by Statista, PM Modi is now the 4th most followed person in the world on X, with a staggering followers of around 109 million. He is closely followed by pop star Justin Bieber, who has around 108 million followers.

The Prime Minister is positioned only behind three people, including the billionaire owner of X, Elon Musk, former US President Barack Obama, and Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo. PM Modi is the world's most followed leader on X who is currently in office. US President Donald Trump is the only other in-office country leader in the top 10 list. Among the other celebrities on the top 10 list are singers Taylor Swift and Katy Perry.

Back in 2024, Prime Minister Modi had achieved a significant milestone of crossing 100 million followers on his X account, witnessing an increase of around 30 million followers in three years. After crossing the 100 million landmark, the Prime Minister expressed his happiness in a social media post saying he is happy to be on this vibrant medium and cherishes the discussion, debate, insights, people’s blessings, constructive criticism and more.

PM Modi is widely active on his X account, where he posts about government policies, public events, and also interacts with the public and global leaders.

Notably, PM Modi is also the most-followed politician on social media platform Instagram with more than 97 million followers.

Top 8 X (formerly Twitter) accounts as of October 2025 (Data- Statista):