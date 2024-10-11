sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Mysore-Darbhanga Train Derails | Air India Express Hydraulic Failure | Noel Tata | Hurricane Milton | US Elections | Kolkata Rape-Murder Case | Middle East Conflict |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • PM Modi Calls For Higher Education Meet At Nalanda University, Invites East Asia Summit Countries

Published 16:33 IST, October 11th 2024

PM Modi Calls For Higher Education Meet At Nalanda University, Invites East Asia Summit Countries

Prime Minister extended the invitation during 19th East Asia Summit (EAS) at Vientiane, the capital of Lao People's Democratic Republic.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
PM Modi At ASEAN
PM Modi with Laos Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone, on the sidelines of the Indian-ASEAN Summit, in Vientiane on Friday. | Image: ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

16:33 IST, October 11th 2024