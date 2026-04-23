PM Modi Calls Voting 'Sacred Democratic Duty', Urges Record Turnout in Tamil Nadu and Bengal Polls

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday urged voters in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal to turn out in large numbers for the Assembly elections, calling voting a "sacred democratic duty."

In separate posts on X, the Prime Minister made a special appeal to youth and women to participate enthusiastically and ensure a record turnout.

"As the people of Tamil Nadu prepare to vote in the Assembly elections, I urge all voters to fulfil this sacred democratic duty with great enthusiasm. In particular, I call upon the youth and women of Tamil Nadu to turn out in large numbers and pave the way for a record turnout of votes," PM Modi wrote.

Extending a similar message to West Bengal, where the first phase of polling is underway, he urged people to take part in what he described as a "festival of democracy".

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"The first phase of voting for the West Bengal Assembly elections is today. I call upon all citizens to participate with full enthusiasm in this festival of democracy. I especially urge my young friends and the women of West Bengal to vote in large numbers," he said.

Polling began in both Tamil Nadu and West Bengal on Thursday under tight security arrangements. Voting will continue till 6:00 pm.

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Mock polls were conducted at polling stations in both states before voting began. Tamil Nadu is voting in a single phase for all 234 Assembly constituencies.

West Bengal is witnessing a two-phase election for its 294 Assembly seats. The first phase covers 152 constituencies, while the second phase is scheduled for April 29.