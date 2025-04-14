PM Modi Challenges Congress to Appoint Muslim President, Calls WAQF Act Opposition 'Vote Bank Politics'

Hisar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched a strong attack on the Congress party over its opposition to the Waqf Act amendment, accusing it of indulging in "Muslim appeasement" for vote bank politics. He was addressing a massive public rally in Hisar, Haryana.

Modi questioned Congress’ commitment towards the Muslim community. “If your sympathy for Muslims is genuine, then make a Muslim the party president. Give them 50% of your election tickets. Stop doing vote bank drama, give them real power, not empty promises,” he said.

‘WAQF Land Not Helping Poor’

Modi alleged that large portions of land under the Waqf Board were not used to help the needy. Instead, he claimed, land mafias benefitted from them.

“There are lakhs of hectares of land under the Waqf Board. Had this land been used properly, the poor and needy could have benefitted. But the land went into the hands of mafias,” he said.

He said the recent amendments in the Waqf law would put an end to such misuse. “This new law will stop the loot of poor people's land. Now, no Waqf property can touch tribal land. Poor Muslims, especially Pasmanda Muslims, will get their rights. This is true social justice,” he added.

Congress Betrayed Ambedkar's Vision: Modi

Modi further accused the Congress of going against Dr B.R. Ambedkar’s vision. He said the party prioritised vote bank politics over genuine social upliftment that Baba Shaheb pledged and fought for. He accused Congress of dividing the society based on religion.

“Congress has become a destroyer of the Constitution. Babasaheb Ambedkar dreamed of equality and dignity for the poor. But Congress spread the virus of vote bank politics,” Modi said.

He also referred to reservation decisions in Karnataka and the Waqf Act as examples of Congress’s so-called betrayal.

Hisar Airport Terminal Launch