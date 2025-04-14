Rahul Gandhi Snubs Piyush Goyal at Ambedkar Jayanti Event, Netizens Ask 'Is He Angry or Just Lost?' | WATCH

Updated April 14th 2025, 16:53 IST
New Delhi: Rahul Gandhi is facing criticism after a video went viral showing him deliberately ignoring Union Minister Piyush Goyal at an Ambedkar Jayanti event on Monday.
The video captured Rahul Gandhi completely disregarding Piyush Goyal as he approached a panel at the event. While other leaders, including Delhi CM Rekha Gupta, Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala, and others, were warmly greeting Goyal, Rahul didn’t even budge— no handshake, no eye contact, nothing.
The video has since gone viral, with netizens slamming Gandhi's behavior. Some questioned, "Why is he angry?" while others speculated if he was "lost" in his thoughts.
This isn't the first time Rahul has been caught on camera appearing lost or out of place at major events.
Published April 14th 2025, 16:03 IST