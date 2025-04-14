PM Modi Cites Muslim Widows' Letters to Justify Waqf Law Reform, Slams Congress at Rally

Haryana : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that it was letters from hundreds of Muslim widows that pushed the Central government to reform the management of waqf properties. Speaking at a public rally in Hisar, he said that if waqf assets had been properly managed in the past, poor Muslim youth “wouldn't have been fixing punctures of bicycle tyres” to survive.

His remarks came shortly after the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, officially came into force on April 8, following President Droupadi Murmu ’s assent on April 5. The Parliament had passed the law on April 4, paving the way for a significant overhaul of how waqf properties are handled in India.

“It was only after hundreds of widowed Muslim women wrote to the Government of India that the issue was even discussed, and eventually, the law was changed,” said PM Modi.

He claimed that for decades, waqf properties were misused to benefit land mafias instead of being utilised for the welfare of poor Muslims.

“Now, the exploitation of the poor is finally going to stop. Had that money been used honestly from the beginning, my young Muslim youth wouldn’t have had to spend their lives repairing bicycle punctures,” he added.

New Law to Benefit Poor and Pasmanda Muslims

PM Modi said the new legislation would directly benefit poor and Pasmanda (socially backward) Muslims by preventing illegal waqf claims on land, particularly land belonging to tribals and underprivileged communities.

“According to the new Waqf law, land or property owned by any Adivasi cannot be appropriated by the Waqf Board. Poor and Pasmanda Muslims will benefit,” he asserted.

The Prime Minister said that many complaints regarding waqf land misuse came not just from non-Muslims but also from Muslims who were at the receiving end of exploitation.

Attack on Congress Over Muslim Representation

Using the platform to launch a political offensive, PM Modi slammed the Congress party for what he called “vote bank hungry politics.” He questioned the party’s sincerity toward Muslims, especially on leadership representation.

“If you truly have even a little sympathy for Muslims in your heart, then why doesn't the Congress party make a Muslim the party president? Why don't they do it?” Modi asked.

He accused the Congress of betraying the vision of Dr B.R. Ambedkar, alleging that the party had twisted the Constitution for its political gains.

“The Congress has become the destroyer of the Constitution. Dr BR Ambedkar wanted to bring in equality, but the Congress spread the virus of vote-bank politics. Babasaheb wanted every poor, every backward person to be able to live with dignity, to hold their head high, to have dreams, and to fulfil them,” said Modi.

Rally Marked Ambedkar Jayanti and Airport Project Launch

PM Modi made these remarks during an event held to mark Ambedkar Jayanti, where he also laid the foundation stone for the Maharaja Agrasen Airport in Hisar. Additionally, he inaugurated the first flight to Ayodhya from the new facility.

Unrest in West Bengal

While PM Modi addressed the gathering in Haryana, parts of West Bengal remained tense due to violent protests, prompting the deployment of central forces. The unrest added a layer of political heat to the day’s developments, especially as the ruling BJP sharpened its pitch on law, order, and minority welfare in poll-bound regions.