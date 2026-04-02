PM Modi Completes Self-Enumeration For Census 2027; Urges Citizens To Participate In India's First Digital Count

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi completed his self-enumeration today, marking the beginning of the first phase of Census 2027, relating to house listing and housing operations, the release said.

According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), PM Modi said that this census is the first time data collection is being done through digital means. It also empowers the people of India to self-enumerate their household details.

PM Modi appealed to the people of India to self-enumerate their household details themselves and participate in the Census process.

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote,"Completed my self-enumeration, today marks the beginning of the first phase of Census 2027, relating to house listing and housing operations. This census is the first time data collection is being done through digital means. It also empowers the people of India to self-enumerate their household details. I appeal to the people of India to self-enumerate their household details themselves and participate in the Census process."

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The first phase of Census 2027 will begin today in what will be the largest such exercise in the world and it will be conducted digitally for the first time.

It is India's 16th Census and eighth after Independence. For the first time, the option of self-enumeration will also be available.

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The reference date of Census 2027 is 00:00 hours of March 1, 2027, (for UT of Ladakh and snow-bound non-synchronous areas of UT of Jammu and Kashmir and States of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh reference date is 00:00 hours of 1st October, 2026).